XTRABYTES Achieves Market Capitalization of $358,604.76 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 93.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $358,604.76 and approximately $13.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 79.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00165741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00059873 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00207257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003458 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00036197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00073169 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.