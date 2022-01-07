Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,398,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,668,000 after buying an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,211,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after buying an additional 18,373 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 323,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 101,392 shares during the last quarter.

DBEF stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.