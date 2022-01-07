Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.65

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.65 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 87749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.40.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yandex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Yandex by 48.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Yandex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.
Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
