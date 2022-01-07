Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.65

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.65 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 87749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yandex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Yandex by 48.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Yandex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

