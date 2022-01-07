Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $1.37 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

