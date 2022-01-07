YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Trading Up 24%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) was up 24% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 14,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14.

About YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)

YaSheng Group engages in the agricultural operations in China. It develops, process, markets and distributes a variety of food products processed primarily from agriculture products grown in North West China. Its products include field crops, vegetables, fruits, dried fruit packages, garlic extract gels, feed materials, flowers, special crops, seeds, poultry, potato, hops extracts, pellet & compressed hops, Chinese TCM herbs, seeds and many other agro products.

