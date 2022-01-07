Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on YELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ YELL opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $583.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. Yellow has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $15.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yellow will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Yellow in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Yellow in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

