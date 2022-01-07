Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Up 9.1% This Week

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00059873 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00073169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.04 or 0.07621533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00075891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,612.77 or 0.99795055 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

