Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $11.85

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $12.25. Youdao shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 469 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Get Youdao alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 367.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 201,849 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 240.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 141,499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 63.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 96.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after buying an additional 799,979 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.