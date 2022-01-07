Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post sales of $181.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.81 million and the lowest is $181.00 million. Kaman posted sales of $185.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $715.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $716.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $754.32 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $757.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

KAMN traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,744. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 409.04 and a beta of 1.31. Kaman has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 53,531.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after buying an additional 896,654 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Kaman by 10.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,251,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,320,000 after buying an additional 213,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 2,879.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 136,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 363.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

