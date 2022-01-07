Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce $7.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.43 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $27.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.93 billion to $31.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.71.

MOH stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $289.77. 339,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,846. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.98.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

