Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. OptimizeRx posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

OPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,531 shares of company stock worth $8,696,678. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $53.28. 175,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,023. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.79 million, a PE ratio of 380.57 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

