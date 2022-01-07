Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Post $2.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will announce $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the highest is $2.62. Bank of Montreal posted earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $112.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

