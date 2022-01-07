Zacks: Analysts Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Post $2.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $3.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $14.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $15.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $13.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.41.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $110.10 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,472 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,266 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

