Zacks: Analysts Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Billion

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to post $6.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.71 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital International Investors increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. 146,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,980,420. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

