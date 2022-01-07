Zacks: Analysts Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $193.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce $193.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $191.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.28 million. Trupanion reported sales of $142.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $697.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.50 million to $699.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $890.84 million, with estimates ranging from $862.80 million to $915.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.53 and its 200-day moving average is $108.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.31 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25.

In related news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $50,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $366,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,522 shares of company stock worth $7,570,975. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

