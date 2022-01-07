Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post $96.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.50 million. comScore posted sales of $89.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $367.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.72 million to $368.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $396.19 million, with estimates ranging from $389.77 million to $402.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in comScore by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in comScore by 116.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in comScore during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in comScore during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in comScore by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. comScore has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52.

comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

