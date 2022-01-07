Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,937,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,302,000. First American Bank increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,815,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.86. The company had a trading volume of 39,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,585. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.54 and a 200-day moving average of $224.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

