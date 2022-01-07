Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to Post $0.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.79. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HURN. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

