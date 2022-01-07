Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report $6.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.69 billion and the highest is $6.97 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.62 billion to $19.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $20.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after buying an additional 2,822,105 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,314,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,426,000 after acquiring an additional 607,317 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1,627.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 535,601 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KSS opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.40. Kohl’s has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $64.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

