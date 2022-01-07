Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce sales of $87.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.66 million and the highest is $91.10 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $81.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $334.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.18 million to $338.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $351.62 million, with estimates ranging from $343.75 million to $359.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LINC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 97,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $706,693.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $40,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 189,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares valued at $433,278. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.39. 100,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,833. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $199.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

