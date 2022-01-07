Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.14). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

