Zacks: Brokerages Expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.11. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,665. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 452,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,848,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,822,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

