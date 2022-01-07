Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $1.81. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $2,209,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree by 40.3% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.