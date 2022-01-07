Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,255 shares of company stock worth $13,383,456 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $98.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

