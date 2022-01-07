Zacks: Brokerages Expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Post -$1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to report earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.02). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for I-Mab.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMAB. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Shares of IMAB traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,776. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.27. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after acquiring an additional 713,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,168,000 after acquiring an additional 477,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 2,415.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,133,000 after acquiring an additional 424,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.