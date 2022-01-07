Zacks: Brokerages Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.58 Million

Brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to post $529.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $545.86 million and the lowest is $505.11 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $387.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NYSE PAGS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,222. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $56,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.