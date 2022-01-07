Zacks: Brokerages Expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

TDS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

