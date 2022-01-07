Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.06. Valero Energy posted earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $8.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Valero Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

