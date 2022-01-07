Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Hold

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, boosted their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Belden has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 56,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

