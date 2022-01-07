Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Hold

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Clearfield stock opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

