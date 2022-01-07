Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Hold

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FN. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

FN opened at $120.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average is $104.45. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

