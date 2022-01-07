Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $155.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

