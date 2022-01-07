Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) to Hold

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Industrial news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,948.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds purchased 2,843,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $44,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $77,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

