Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Sell

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

HEP opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

