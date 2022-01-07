Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Sell

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

