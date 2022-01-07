Zacks Investment Research Lowers Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) to Hold

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGTI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of AGTI traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. 4,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $476,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,157 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,086,000 after acquiring an additional 149,986 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

