Zacks Investment Research Lowers Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $594.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.89. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $542,046. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

