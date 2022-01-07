Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $99.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is benefiting from strong demand for its audio and haptic solutions. Solid customer engagement across its portfolio is a boon. Increase in penetration of its audio solutions in smartphones is a positive. Penetration in the Android market is also an upside for the company. Growth opportunities in voice biometrics and closed-loop controllers are likely to be the key catalysts. Moreover, a debt-free balance sheet is a major upside. Nonetheless, its near-term prospect looks gloomy as it might not be able to fully capitalize on opportunities from strong semiconductor demand due to supply constraint. Moreover, competition from semiconductor stalwarts, adverse currency translations, and a volatile macroeconomic environment are other challenges. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRUS. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.84.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630 in the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,038,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.