Zacks Investment Research Lowers CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

CONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.11.

CyrusOne stock opened at $89.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average is $79.90. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 877,419 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 580,497 shares during the period.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

