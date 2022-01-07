Zacks Investment Research Lowers Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) to Sell

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SWMAY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.