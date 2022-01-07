Zacks Investment Research Lowers WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of WSFS opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,647 shares of company stock worth $721,216 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in WSFS Financial by 130.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,572,000 after acquiring an additional 761,251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 237,309 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 223.4% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 260,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 179,623 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,029,000 after acquiring an additional 175,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in WSFS Financial by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 245,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 122,989 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.