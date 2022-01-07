Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get AgileThought alerts:

Separately, William Blair started coverage on AgileThought in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AGIL opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50. AgileThought has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AgileThought will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AgileThought during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in AgileThought during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,876,000. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgileThought (AGIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.