Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to “Buy”

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

DIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

