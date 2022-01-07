Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EGO. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.45.

EGO opened at $8.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after buying an additional 307,190 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

