Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to “Hold”

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

IEP stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 294.39 and a beta of 0.93. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 237,645,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,068,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 423,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

