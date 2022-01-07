Zacks Investment Research Upgrades indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) to Hold

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

INDI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.04. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,087,160.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $3,282,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock worth $25,931,177 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

