Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to “Buy”

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). OFS Capital had a net margin of 117.38% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

