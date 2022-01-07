Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Vector Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE VGR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.96. 17,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vector Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,088,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,484,000 after purchasing an additional 831,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 789,014 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,994,000 after buying an additional 366,662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 351,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 1,773.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 268,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

