ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $938,254.05 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $938,254.05 and $6,429.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.63 or 0.00334475 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00131952 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00088580 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002873 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

