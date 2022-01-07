ZCore (ZCR) Price Hits $0.0156 on Top Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a market capitalization of $184,697.54 and $2,583.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 1,475,784,034.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 11,875,286 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

